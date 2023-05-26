DAVID BOWIE - "Silhouettes And Shadows" Book Takes Deep Dive Into Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) Album

Adam Steiner's new book, Silhouettes And Shadows – a deep dive into Bowie's year of fear 1980 and the making of Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) – is out this July in North America, and in September in the UK.

An avant-garde pop album rich with tension and fear, 1980’s Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) marked a pivotal point in David Bowie’s career. Standing at the bleeding edge of the new decade between the experimental Berlin Trilogy (Low, Heroes, and Lodger) and 1983’s wildly successful Let’s Dance, it was here Bowie sought to bury the ghosts of his past and the golden decade of the 1970s to become a global superstar reaching millions of new fans.

Featuring fresh insights and exclusive interviews with close collaborators, Adam Steiner’s Silhouettes And Shadows uncovers the studio stories, meanings behind, and secret history of Scary Monsters. Steiner gives a nuanced, memorable portrait of Bowie at a personal and professional crossroads, drawing on his own struggle with addiction, growing paranoia, and political turmoil. Including the hit singles “Fashion” and “Ashes To Ashes,” the album found Bowie riding a new wave of inspiration, from the post-punk of Joy Division, The Specials’ two-tone revolution, and the stadium synth-pop of Gary Numan.

The album marked a final goodbye to Major Tom, Ziggy Stardust, and The Thin White Duke, characters and personas that had defined his career: in this rare moment, David Bowie, the costumed clown of romance, suffering, and song, let his mask slip to reveal David Jones, the man within

"Steiner's rich text brilliantly recreates the claustrophobic paranoia and relentless self-analysis of the album." - Peter Doggett, author of The Man Who Sold The World: David Bowie And The 1970s

"Beautifully conceived and written with penetrating insight." - Chuck Hammer, Guitarist

"Written with a poet’s love for the jumble of words, the critic’s fierce interrogating eye and the fan’s love of music, Silhouettes And Shadows is an essential read for anyone who takes Bowie seriously." - David Buckley, author of David Bowie - Strange Fascination

(Photo - Peter Strongwater, 1981)