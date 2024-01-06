DAVID BOWIE To Be Honoured In Paris With A Street Named After Him

According to the The Connexion, a street in Paris, France is to be formally renamed after iconic British artist David Bowie next week, meaning that France will have a street honouring the singer, while his home country of the UK does not.

The street will be in the 13th arrondissement of the capital, and will be officially named on Monday, January 8.

The plan to name a street after the singer was first revealed in 2020, when arrondissement mayor Jérôme Coumet - a fan of the star - said he was planning the move.

Rather than rename an existing street, "rue David Bowie" will be a new road near Austerlitz train station.

Mr Coumet said that the singer "had a strong link with the city of lights."

Read the complete report here.

In November 2023, the BBC reported that handwritten lyrics from music legend David Bowie have sold for almost $113,000 at Omega Auctions.

The lyric sheets feature writings for classic songs “Rock N Roll Suicide” and “Suffragette City”. A note comes with the lyrics stating the original owner received the pages from Bowie at Trident Studio and had previously been on display at London’s Victoria & Albert museum.

Omega Auctions previously sold a handwritten lyric sheet for Bowie’s “Starman” for $258,000.