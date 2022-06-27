DAVID COVERDALE Denies Reports That WHITESNAKE Drummer TOMMY ALDRIDGE Has "Severe Health Problems", Says He Was Simply "Under The Weather"

Whitesnake leader, David Coverdale, took to social media to clarify inaccurate reports that drummer Tommy Aldridge has "severe health problems".

Whitesnake were due to perform at the Rock Imperium festival in Cartagena, Spain but were forced to cancel due to "severe health problems" suffered by drummer Tommy Aldridge, according to the promoter. Organizers made and announcement on Saturday, June 25, stating, "Just when we had all the backline and stage preparations from Whitesnake ready for their show today, their booking agent informed us of the sad news that Tommy Aldridge is having severe health problems today, so we regret to announce the cancellation of their show at Rock Imperium Festival. We are really sorry for any inconveniences caused, we are devastated and can only wish Tommy a quick recovery."

On Sunday, Coverdale issued the following via Twitter: "Now Hear This!!! Tommy was under the weather, as we all can get, but is getting better: he never had, what was inaccurately described as “severe health problems” and can’t wait to get back out there to perform for the fans! The Spanish promoter released a misleading statement."

Now Hear This!!! “Tommy was under the weather, as we all can get, but is getting better: he never had, what was inaccurately described as “severe health problems” and can’t wait to get back out there to perform for the fans! “

The Spanish promoter released a misleading statement pic.twitter.com/pUF5PYrT9A — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) June 26, 2022



Whitesnake's next scheduled performance is on Tuesday, June 28, at Lorenzini in Milan, Italy. You can find the band's complete tour schedule here.