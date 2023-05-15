DAVID COVERDALE - "I Was Able To Find My Voice With WHITESNAKE In Ways That I Never Could With DEEP PURPLE"

In a new interview with Metal Edge, David Coverdale recounts the importance of his time in Deep Purple, and his earliest intentions with Whitesnake. He also mused on the self-titled record that changed his life in 1987. An excerpt from the interview follows:

Metal Edge: Coming out of Deep Purple, what was your vision for Whitesnake? And how have you expanded on that since the '70s?

David Coverdale: "It's a buffet of all the sounds that I love. Some of the arrangements are symphonic because I adore classical music. You might not realize it, but concertos with three movements resemble a typical pop scenario. And having said that, I've always wanted Whitesnake to be like an orchestra. I never wanted it to be just one or two guitar players; I wanted an ensemble of people to facilitate the buffet of sounds I wanted to create.

You can work with great guitarists all day, can't you? And, of course, I have. Just look at Jeff Beck, who could play amazing blues, but chose to make the guitar his own via his own identity. Jimi Hendrix and Edward Van Halen did so much with the guitar; I can't imagine anyone doing what they did. So, I always sought to go after different sounds, and everyone who has been a part of Whitesnake has had their own identity and added that into the mix. It's like, "Oh, here's a nice six-pack of beer; I'll have some of that," or "Ah, some cheesecake; I'll take some of that, too."

Metal Edge: I think that when people think of the sound of Whitesnake, they often look back to the '87 self-titled record. Do you feel that record defines you?

Coverdale: "I've never had a problem with identity. When that record came out, many British critics said, 'Whitesnake has gone American.' And I thought, 'It's music, for Christ's sake,' you know? I hated seeing Whitesnake lumped in with anything because some of my good friends are truly great metal artists. These types of comparisons are meaningless to me. No matter what it is, everything that I do is blood, sweat, tears, passion, and sex. At the core of Whitesnake, those are the elements on which this is built."

Metal Edge: So, what does define you?

Coverdale: "Number one: you've got my voice. Boom, that's it. That's the running context that you get right from the get-go. And the truth is, I was able to find my voice with Whitesnake in ways that I never could with Deep Purple. Of course, I learned a great deal through three albums I recorded with Deep Purple and received an incredible education from Professor Ritchie Blackmore and Professor John Lord. But the circumstance was that I knew I couldn't do everything that I loved and wanted to do."

Whitesnake returned in 2008 with Good To Be Bad, the band’s 10th studio album and its first in over a decade. Fans embraced the comeback, pushing the album into the Top 10 in the UK and flocking to shows on the band’s massive world tour. Today, album tracks like “Best Years” and “Summer Rain” have taken their place in the band’s live repertoire alongside global hits like “Here I Go Again” and “Still Of The Night.”

Whitesnake explores the group’s 2008 return with the legacy retrospective, Still Good To Be Bad. The collection is now available in different configurations. The first collection is a 4-CD/Blu-ray with two new versions of the original album (one remastered and the other newly remixed), a selection of rare and unreleased studio and live recordings from the period, and videos all the music videos, interviews, and electrifying live performances from the Good To Be Bad world tour.

Three other versions of Still Good To Be Bad are also available. The album’s 2023 Remix is released on vinyl as a double-LP and a single CD. Still Good To Be Bad also comes as a 2-CD set that includes the remixed and remastered versions of the album. The new alternate mixes also feature new background vocals from the “Hook City Harlots,” Cami Thompson, Misty Rae & Jackie Landrum, plus the “Hook City Horns” with Rick Metz on saxes and the trumpet of Joshua Reed.

David Coverdale played an integral role in making the new collection, serving as its executive producer. In the set’s liner notes, Coverdale traces the creative spark for Good to Be Bad back to 2003 when he reconvened Whitesnake for a tour celebrating the band’s 25th anniversary.

“We went out for two months and came back nine months later, and I had a big smile on my face and felt really energized.... I thought—‘Wow! I’ve got thirty years of music here that I can go out and play, and I don’t have to promote a new record...I can just have fun out there.’”

The anniversary ended, but the tour buses kept rolling as Whitesnake remained in demand on the road. As a result, in 2006, the band released Live...In The Shadow Of The Blues, a concert album that also introduced four new studio recordings. Those songs raised fans’ hopes for a new Whitesnake studio album, the first since 1997’s Restless Heart.

Coverdale enjoyed a newly forged creative friendship with electrifying guitarist Doug Aldrich...After initially saying he wasn’t interested in new projects...after three years of touring, he felt the need for new music...not only for the fans, but also to reinvigorate himself.

He found the perfect writing partner with Doug Aldrich. Not only as a co-writer but, as a co-producer, too...

“Doug & I got on so well, I suggested we sit down with our acoustic guitars & see what unfolded...I was thrilled how effortless it was to create new Whitesnake music with him...”

So, it was that in 2007, Coverdale, guitarists Doug Aldrich and Reb Beach, keyboardist Timothy Drury, bassist Uriah Duffy, and drummer Chris Frazier began recording tracks for Whitesnake’s 10th studio album, Good to Be Bad. Celebrated by both fans and critics, the record was named “Album of the Year” at the 2008 Classic Rock Awards.

Still Good To Be Bad explores the creative process behind the record with 28 different mixes and alternate versions of album tracks, all but one of them previously unreleased. High points include “If You Want Me,” backed by the Hook City Harlots and Horns and a version of “All For Love” that features a different guitar solo by Aldrich. The collection also includes “Evolutions”, a disc of unreleased recordings that presents a guide through the genesis of each song, from initial ideas with rough vocal melodies, lyrics and riffs through to finished demos and full band production versions.

The Blu-ray delivers a variety of Whitesnake video footage, including live tracks from the band’s 2008 European tour, acoustic performances from the era, and an interview by Eddie Trunk. New songs like “Best Years,” “A Fool In Love,” and “Can You Hear The Wind Blow” come to life in these incredible live performances. The Blu-ray also features promo videos for “Ready To Rock” and “Lay Down Your Love.”

Super Deluxe tracklisting:

CD 1: New Remix

CD 2: New Remaster

CD 3: Alt Mixes and Various Versions

CD 4: Evolutions

Disc 5: Blu-ray / DVD

