DAVID COVERDALE & JIMMY PAGE - Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Of COVERDALE/PAGE Album Available In Japan

A limited edition transparent blue vinyl reissue of the Coverdale/Page studio album has been released in Japan to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary.

Whitesnake's David Coverdale and Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page joined forces for the release of their only album, Coverdale/Page, issued in 1993.

Coverdale and Page, both affiliated with Geffen Records at the time, decided to team up at the suggestion of A&R John Kalodner. The album reached #4 in the UK and #5 in the US, and became a big hit in Japan, selling over 150,000 copies.

Order this limited edition vinyl via Tower Records Japan.

Tracklisting:

Side 1

"Shake My Tree"

"Waiting On You"

"Take Me For A Little While"

Side 2

"Pride And Joy"

"Over Now"

"Feeling Hot"

Side 3

"Easy Does It"

"Take A Look At Yourself"

"Don't Leave Me This Way"

Side 4

"Absolution Blues"

"Whisper A Prayer For The Dying"