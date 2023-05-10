DAVID COVERDALE On WHITESNAKE’s Future – “It’s Gonna Depend On Health And People’s Availability”

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale talked about the band’s future in a new interview with Rockonteurs.

Whitesnake canceled European shows last summer and pulled out of their North American tour supporting Scorpions last fall.

Coverdale on the future of Whitesnake and continuing their farewell tour: "I'm working now on a torn rotator cuff. So literally this year I gave my fantastic band the year off, 'cause I didn't know what was gonna go on. I could make any particular commitments. Nowadays [it’s] six months to set up a tour. So I've got recording to do. We've got projects for the next three to five years. I'm hoping to get the band in, when they're free. I'm being approached a great deal with [Las] Vegas residencies. I'd love to get to Japan and South America. Really it's gonna depend on health and people's availability."