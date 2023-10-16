DAVID COVERDALE Pondering The Idea Of "A Farewell WHITESNAKE Studio Album" With Former Members

During a recent appearance on The Totally 80s Podcast, hosted by Yahoo Entertainment Music Editor, Lyndsey Parker, Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale was posed the question, "You're not really retiring, are you?"

Coverdale's answer, which has been transcribed as follows, was rather in-depth and quite revealing:

"No. I can't retire from music; it's oxygen to me. I've got at least three to five years of projects planned. As soon as we finish this thing, which is planned for, to celebrate Purple later this year, we're gonna start working on the farewell DVD, farewell album from the last tour. And the band was spectacular. I don't know whether you saw, I had a beautiful woman called Tanya O'Callaghan I got from Steven Adler on bass — just a breathtakingly beautiful, talented woman. Why I haven't had a woman in Whitesnake before, I will never know. But we had Dino Jelusick, two keyboard players, two guitar players. Tommy Aldridge is the equivalent of six drummers. And the places and the audiences, it was all very emotional. So I think we've captured that on the recording and the video stuff for people who could not make the actual shows. It's gonna be a very defining thing."

"I'm soon to be talking with my band about the idea of a farewell Whitesnake studio album and to invite some former members to participate to make it more complete — Adrian (Vandenberg) perhaps, Doug Aldrich, see if they would wanna come in. Michael Devin — all people I adore, and to see how it would go. But I think rather than just farewell to this current chapter, it's farewell to a lot of guys that have been involved. It could be interesting. I've got Joel (Hoekstra) coming in soon and see what music he has there. These guys are really inspiring to me. I'm not interested in trying to do it on my own. It's a collaborative band thing. I see the big picture. I want the best for all of them."