DAVID ELLEFSON And JEFF YOUNG Release KINGS OF THRASH Rehearsal Footage; Video

In anticipation of their debut Kings Of Thrash shows in October, David Ellefson and Jeff Young along with Chris Poland, Chaz Leon, and Fred Aching commenced rehearsals this week in Los Angeles. The band has released rehearsal footage. Watch below:

Ellefson and Young recently announced the first four shows for the Kings Of Thrash "The MEGA Years" tour. The band, which also includes drummer Fred Aching as well as guitarist/vocalist Chaz Leon, will perform the classic thrash albums Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, and So Far, So Good… So What in their entirety. Joining the band for these four dates will be ex-Megadeth/Ohm guitarist, Chris Poland.

Dates:

October

12- San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

14 - Las Vegas, NV -The Space

15 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go

VIP packages will be available for all shows. Head here for more info.

(Photo - Kings Of Thrash Facebook)