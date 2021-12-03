DAVID ELLEFSON And NICK MENZA Jam MEGADETH’s “Rust In Peace…Polaris”; Rare 2014 Video Streaming

In the video below, David Ellefson and Nick Menza jam "Rust In Peace… Polaris" bass & drum - 7 years ago Dec 3, 2014. Ellefson and Menza went to Dave Mustaine's house / studio in Fallbrook, San Diego to start rehearsing for a second attempt to resurge the 'classic' Megadeth Rust In Peace line-up, Mustaine, Ellefson, Marty Friedman and Menza.

Below is a comment from Menza shortly after the rehearsals took place:

“To my fans, I hate disappointing all of you who have been asking and hopeful that Marty Friedman and I would rejoin Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson to resurge the classic Rust In Peace lineup.

"I was totally ready and excited to get back in Megadeth. I went to Dave's house/studio in San Diego this past December and we jammed for the weekend and it was totally cool. We instantly fell right back into our musical groove together.

"We have great chemistry. It's a magical thing! And, yes, that's me, the 'mystery' drummer whose face is hidden in the YouTube videos Justis Mustaine Dave's son posted as seen below.”

Menza Nation recently announced the release of unearthed drum riffs from late Megadeth drummer, Nick Menza, stating "First taste of brand NEW music from late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza's unearthed drum riffs will premiere this Thursday November 25th, Thanksgiving day via the Menza Nation YouTube channel. These are the heaviest and fastest drum material Nick ever created - will be produced by David Ellefson at Platinum Underground in Mesa, and engineered by John Aquilino.

David Ellefson said: "So posthumously, we're actually forming a new band with Nick. I got a handful of different people from our industry and around the world participating in this and I'm going to be writing some new riffs and some new things."

Ellefson has now released the video below, from the studio where he's working on new music featuring Nick Menza's drum tracks:

All new tracks will be part of The Nick Menza documentary film, This Was My Life: The Story Of Nick Menza, being produced and directed by the Holly Mollohan of Screaming Butterfly Entertainment.

Ellefson has signed on as a co-producer of the film, and also will provide narration to guide the viewer through the exploration of the late Megadeth drummer's life.

This Was My Life will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic Rust In Peace lineup."

This Was My Life will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

A screenshot from the film was recently released that featured an interview with former Lamb Of God/Megadeth drummer Chris Adler.

"We are excited for the fans to see the life Nick lived before, during, and after Megadeth, it was quite the journey. Stay tuned for an epic documentary, as Nick would say, 'It’s gonna be rad!' Thank you everyone for the continued support in keeping Nick's legacy alive. Sincerely, Menza Family."

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.