DAVID ELLEFSON Announces Inaugural "Bass Warrior Tour" Feat. ANDY MARTONGELLI

Grammy® Award-winning bassist, David Ellefson, presents his inaugural Bass Warrior Tour, gracing select European cities with a captivating evening of cherished classics, deep cuts, and insightful storytelling from his illustrious career. This journey will encompass his role as a co-founding member of Megadeth, his Ellefson solo material, and more.

Ellefson, with enthusiasm, expressed, "I've approached my career as that of a musical warrior, always accompanied by my bass guitar. I eagerly anticipate bringing these songs back to the stage, while sharing introspective and entertaining anecdotes about their creation. It's been a wild ride of low notes and high stakes!"

Accompanying him on this tour is Italian guitarist and musical director, Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, Basstory®, Ellefson-Soto, and Altitudes & Attitude tours across Europe.

On drums Roberto Pirami (Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, Gus G), on vocals Titta Tani (Ehfar, ex-drummer of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin), on rhythm guitar Walter Cianciusi (Geoff Tate band).

Tour dates:

February

23 - Borderline Club - Pisa, Italy

29 - Kill Joy - Roma, Italy

March

1 - Il Druso - Bergamoo, Italy

2 - Il Giardino - Lugagnano, Italy

5 - Analog Live hall - Budapest, Hungary

7 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria

8 - Eden Klub Underground - Broumov, Czech Rep

9 - L.A. Live Style Club - Cham, Germany

10 - The Pitcher - Dusseldorf, Germany

12 - Mdn - Kolin, Czech Rep

13 - Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc, Czech Rep

14 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland

15 - Rc Mlyn - Vrutky, Slovakia

16 - Kollosseum - Kosice, Slovakia

17 - Randal – Bratislava, Slovakia

More dates to be announced.