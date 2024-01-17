DAVID ELLEFSON Announces More Dates For European Bass Warrior Tour Feat. ANDREA MARTONGELLI

January 17, 2024, an hour ago

Grammy Award-winning bassist, David Ellefson, has added more dates for his inaugural Bass Warrior Tour, gracing select European cities with a captivating evening of cherished classics, deep cuts, and insightful storytelling from his illustrious career. This journey will encompass his role as a co-founding member of Megadeth, his Ellefson solo material, and more.

Ellefson, with enthusiasm, expressed, "I've approached my career as that of a musical warrior, always accompanied by my bass guitar. I eagerly anticipate bringing these songs back to the stage, while sharing introspective and entertaining anecdotes about their creation. It's been a wild ride of low notes and high stakes!"

Accompanying him on this tour is Italian guitarist and musical director, Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, Basstory®, Ellefson-Soto, and Altitudes & Attitude tours across Europe.

On drums Roberto Pirami (Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, Gus G), on vocals Titta Tani (Ehfar, ex-drummer of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin), on rhythm guitar Walter Cianciusi (Geoff Tate band).

For more information and tickets, visit basswarriortour.com

Tour dates:

February
22 - Il Peocio - Trofarello, Italy
23 - Borderline Club - Pisa, Italy
29 - Kill Joy - Roma, Italy

March
1 - Il Druso - Bergamoo, Italy
2 - Il Giardino - Lugagnano, Italy
3 - Fabrik - Cagliari, Italy
5 - Analog Live hall - Budapest, Hungary
7 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria
8 - Eden Klub Underground - Broumov, Czech Republic
9 - L.A. Live Style Club - Cham, Germany
10 - The Pitcher - Dusseldorf, Germany
12 - Mdn - Kolin, Czech Rep
13 - Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc, Czech Republic
14 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland
15 - Rc Mlyn - Vrutky, Slovakia
16 - Kollosseum - Kosice, Slovakia
17 - Randal – Bratislava, Slovakia
20 - Club Helitehas - Tallinn, Estonia
21 - Club Melnā Piektdiena - Riga, Latvia
22 - Club Vakaris - Vilnius, Lithuania
23 - Bergkeller - Reichenbach, Germany



