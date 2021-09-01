DAVID ELLEFSON – Former MEGADETH Bassist Teases New Project THE LUCID

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has made a post on his social media pages teasing his new band/project The Lucid. The band will release its first music on September 8.

The Lucid is a four-piece hard rock band featuring Ellefson, vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), guitarist Drew Fortier and drummer Mike Heller (Raven, Fear Factory). The Lucid's debut self-titled album features nine heavy-hitting and emotionally charged tracks showcasing this eclectic quartet's unique sonic approach.

Megadeth parted ways with Ellefson in May and his parts for the upcoming Megadeth album were re-recorded by another bassist who has yet to be revealed. The Lucid marks Ellefson’s first post-Megadeth music.

(Photo - Anthony Frisketti / Frisketti Photo)