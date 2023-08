David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth) joined Ugly Kid Joe during their concert at Vagos Metal Fest in Vagos, Portugal on August 4 for a performance of the Motörhead classic, "Ace Of Spades". Watch fan-filmed video below:

Up next, Ugly Kid Joe will be headlining Astra Rock Festival in Sibiu, Romania on Friday, August 11. You can find the band's tour itinerary here.