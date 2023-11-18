DAVID ELLEFSON On European Metal - "I Feel We Like The Music From Over There Because They Live It" (Video)

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is featured in a new interview with Tulsa Music Stream, where he discusses bringing his Bass Warrior tour to the United States, Dieth Grammy nominations, the Big 4, being a singer now, Kings Of Thrash and more.

The interview begins at the 7:29 mark.

Ellefson: "I have a lot of different bands that I've done and branded. The hardest thing about starting a new band is you go through the whole 'Who is it? What is it? What are you guys doing? What does it sound like?' Every one of these you start from scratch. When I put my name on the door it's an easy sell because people know probably what it's going to be. I've done the Ellefson solo records, the Ellefson / Soto thing with Jeff Scott Soto (vocals)... I love working internationally, what I've been doing with Dieth, of course. Working in Poland, kind of half living in Europe to make the record and do the touring. I feel like we like the music from over there (Europe) is because they live it

Ellefson recently announced his inaugural Bass Warrior Tour, gracing select European cities with a captivating evening of cherished classics, deep cuts, and insightful storytelling from his illustrious career. This journey will encompass his role as a co-founding member of Megadeth, his Ellefson solo material, and more.

Ellefson, with enthusiasm, expressed, "I've approached my career as that of a musical warrior, always accompanied by my bass guitar. I eagerly anticipate bringing these songs back to the stage, while sharing introspective and entertaining anecdotes about their creation. It's been a wild ride of low notes and high stakes!"

Accompanying him on this tour is Italian guitarist and musical director, Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, Basstory®, Ellefson-Soto, and Altitudes & Attitude tours across Europe.

On drums Roberto Pirami (Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, Gus G), on vocals Titta Tani (Ehfar, ex-drummer of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin), on rhythm guitar Walter Cianciusi (Geoff Tate band).

Tour dates:

February

23 - Borderline Club - Pisa, Italy

29 - Kill Joy - Roma, Italy

March

1 - Il Druso - Bergamoo, Italy

2 - Il Giardino - Lugagnano, Italy

5 - Analog Live hall - Budapest, Hungary

7 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria

8 - Eden Klub Underground - Broumov, Czech Rep

9 - L.A. Live Style Club - Cham, Germany

10 - The Pitcher - Dusseldorf, Germany

12 - Mdn - Kolin, Czech Rep

13 - Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc, Czech Rep

14 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland

15 - Rc Mlyn - Vrutky, Slovakia

16 - Kollosseum - Kosice, Slovakia

17 - Randal – Bratislava, Slovakia

(Photo - Maciej Pieloch)