DAVID ELLEFSON On MEGADETH - "We Created A Sound, We Created A Style, As Bands Should" (Video)

Bassist David Ellefson (Dieth, Kings Of Thrash, ex-Megadeth) is featured in a new interview with Disturbing The Priest. He discusses his early year, his introduction to thrash, auditioning singers for Megadeth, the Rust In Piece album, and more. Check out the interview below.

Ellefson on Megadeth:

"We created a sound, we created a style, as bands should. Bands create something together. You create and carve out a path forward. I came into town T-ed up and ready to go, my chops were good, my musical sensibilities were good, I studied, I practiced, I had a good head on my shoulders to do it, so getting together with Dave (Mustaine)... okay, this was the direction (we were going in). It was fun to be part of the next thing. That was exciting."

David Ellefson presents his inaugural Bass Warrior Tour, gracing select European cities with a captivating evening of cherished classics, deep cuts, and insightful storytelling from his illustrious career. This journey will encompass his role as a co-founding member of Megadeth, his Ellefson solo material, and more.

Ellefson, with enthusiasm, expressed, "I've approached my career as that of a musical warrior, always accompanied by my bass guitar. I eagerly anticipate bringing these songs back to the stage, while sharing introspective and entertaining anecdotes about their creation. It's been a wild ride of low notes and high stakes!"

Accompanying him on this tour is Italian guitarist and musical director, Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, Basstory®, Ellefson-Soto, and Altitudes & Attitude tours across Europe.

On drums Roberto Pirami (Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, Gus G), on vocals Titta Tani (Ehfar, ex-drummer of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin), on rhythm guitar Walter Cianciusi (Geoff Tate band).

Tour dates:

February

23 - Borderline Club - Pisa, Italy

29 - Kill Joy - Roma, Italy

March

1 - Il Druso - Bergamoo, Italy

2 - Il Giardino - Lugagnano, Italy

5 - Analog Live hall - Budapest, Hungary

7 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria

8 - Eden Klub Underground - Broumov, Czech Rep

9 - L.A. Live Style Club - Cham, Germany

10 - The Pitcher - Dusseldorf, Germany

12 - Mdn - Kolin, Czech Rep

13 - Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc, Czech Rep

14 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland

15 - Rc Mlyn - Vrutky, Slovakia

16 - Kollosseum - Kosice, Slovakia

17 - Randal – Bratislava, Slovakia

More dates to be announced.

(Photo - Maciej Pieloch)