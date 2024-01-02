DAVID ELLEFSON Opens Up About Sex Scandal That Led To His Split With MEGADETH - "We All Come Into The World With Our Birthday Suit On, So What Are We Ashamed Of?"

Former Megadeth bassist, David Ellefson, has opened up on the sex scandal that cost him his job with the thrash metal legends in 2021. Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer, the veteran musician takes a somewhat philosophical view of the ordeal, stating that while it has caused he and his family great personal pain, he has been able to find some positives to take with him moving forward.

“There’s two sides to it," he explains. "One: when you bare it all, you’ve got nothing to hide. Fuck it, now you can truly be yourself! We all come into the world with our birthday suit on, so what are we ashamed of? What I feel the worst about is the embarrassment that it caused some people, like my family, who didn’t deserve it. Out of respect for them, I’m going to keep the family dynamic off the table [during interviews]. That’s at their request.”

David Ellefson presents his inaugural Bass Warrior Tour, gracing select European cities with a captivating evening of cherished classics, deep cuts, and insightful storytelling from his illustrious career. This journey will encompass his role as a co-founding member of Megadeth, his Ellefson solo material, and more.

Ellefson, with enthusiasm, expressed, "I've approached my career as that of a musical warrior, always accompanied by my bass guitar. I eagerly anticipate bringing these songs back to the stage, while sharing introspective and entertaining anecdotes about their creation. It's been a wild ride of low notes and high stakes!"

Accompanying him on this tour is Italian guitarist and musical director, Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, Basstory®, Ellefson-Soto, and Altitudes & Attitude tours across Europe.

On drums Roberto Pirami (Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, Gus G), on vocals Titta Tani (Ehfar, ex-drummer of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin), on rhythm guitar Walter Cianciusi (Geoff Tate band).

Tour dates:

February

23 - Borderline Club - Pisa, Italy

29 - Kill Joy - Roma, Italy

March

1 - Il Druso - Bergamoo, Italy

2 - Il Giardino - Lugagnano, Italy

5 - Analog Live hall - Budapest, Hungary

7 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria

8 - Eden Klub Underground - Broumov, Czech Rep

9 - L.A. Live Style Club - Cham, Germany

10 - The Pitcher - Dusseldorf, Germany

12 - Mdn - Kolin, Czech Rep

13 - Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc, Czech Rep

14 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland

15 - Rc Mlyn - Vrutky, Slovakia

16 - Kollosseum - Kosice, Slovakia

17 - Randal – Bratislava, Slovakia

More dates to be announced.