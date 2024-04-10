DAVID ELLEFSON Rehearses With OVERKILL For "Scorching Latin America 2024" Tour; Video
April 10, 2024, an hour ago
For four decades, Overkill have been the trailblazers in producing some of the most signature moments in the world of metal. This month, the band will play 10 dates on their "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour. The trek will kick off on April 11 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and make appearances in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru before the final date on April 28 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
For the "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour, DD Verni will not attend the performances as he is recovering from shoulder surgery. Instead, bass duties will be handled by none other than David Ellefson.
Video footage of Ellefson rehearsing with Overkill for the trek can be viewed below:
Tickets for the tour are now on sale and can be purchased here.
Confirmed dates for Overkill's "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour are:
April
11 - Guadalajara, Mexico
13 - CDMX, Mexico
15 - San Salvador, El Salvador
17 - San Jose, Costa Rica
19 - Quito, Ecuador
21 - Santiago, Chile
22 - Buenos Aires, Argentina
24 - La Paz, Bolivia
26 - Lima, Peru
28 - Sao Paulo, Brazil