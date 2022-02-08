DAVID ELLEFSON Talks Co-Producing Forthcoming NICK MENZA Documentary - "The Deeper I Got Into It, I Quickly Became The Guy To Bring All The People Together"

The official Nick Menza documentary film, This Was My Life: The Story of Nick Menza, is currently in the works. Many friends, Mega staff and crew from over the years have come together to share stories and fond memories of Nick. The film is being produced/directed by Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment, and former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has signed on as a co-producer of the film. He will also provide narration to guide the viewer through the exploration of Nick's life.

Ellefson recently spoke with Rock You Radio about joining the project.

Ellefson: "They called me and said, 'Would you wanna narrate it?' I said, 'Yeah, but if I'm gonna get involved, I wanna be all in. Otherwise, it's just sort of a session I do on the side.' And quite honestly, the deeper I got into it, I quickly became the guy and the monkey in the middle to kind of bring all the parts and all the people together and really make it all happen so that it was connected, that it's congruent and get everything marching in the same direction. So that's where I came in as a co-producer on it."

This Was My Life will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic 'Rust In Peace' lineup."

This Was My Life will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with. A screenshot from the film was recently released that featured an interview with former Lamb Of God/Megadeth drummer Chris Adler.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

(Photo - Anthony Frisketti / Frisketti Photo)