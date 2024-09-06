DAVID GILMOUR Shares Luck And Strange Tour Rehearsal Teaser Video

Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour will be performing live this fall in Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York in support of his new album, Luck And Strange, released today (September 6). He has shared a rehearsal teaser below. The live band features Guy Pratt on bass, Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums, Ben Worsley on guitar, and Louise Marshall with Hattie and Charley Webb on vocals. See davidgilmour.com for more details.

Luck And Strange was recorded over five months in Brighton and London and is Gilmour’s first album of new material in nine years. The record was produced by David and Charlie Andrew, best known for his work with ALT-J and Marika Hackman.

The album features nine tracks, including the beautiful reworking of The Montgolfier Brothers' 1999 song, "Between Two Points" which features 22-year-old Romany Gilmour on vocals and harp, the lead-off track from the album, "The Piper's Call" and the title track which features the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at David's house. The album features artwork and photography by the renowned artist Anton Corbijn.

Pre-order the album here.

Luck And Strange tracklistings:

Vinyl: Black vinyl, gatefold sleeve and booklet with photography and design by Anton Corbijn

Side One:

"Black Cat"*

"Luck And Strange"

"The Piper’s Call"

"A Single Spark"

"Vita Brevis"*

"Between Two Points"** - with Romany Gilmour

Side Two:

"Dark and Velvet Nights"

"Sings"

"Scattered"***

CD: Album plus two bonus tracks. Digipak and booklet with photography and design by Anton Corbijn

"Black Cat"*

"Luck And Strange"

"The Piper’s Call"

"A Single Spark"

"Vita Brevis"*

"Between Two Points"** - with Romany Gilmour

"Dark and Velvet Nights"

"Sings"

"Scattered"***

Bonus tracks:

"Yes, I Have Ghosts"

"Luck And Strange (original Barn Jam)"*

Blu-Ray - Audio Only: Album in Dolby Atmos and high-resolution stereo mixes plus four bonus tracks. Digipak and booklet with photography and design by Anton Corbijn

"Black Cat*

"Luck And Strange"

"The Piper’s Call "

"A Single Spark "

"Vita Brevis"*

"Between Two Points"** - with Romany Gilmour

"Dark and Velvet Nights"

"Sings "

"Scattered"***

Bonus tracks (In Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res stereo):

"Yes, I Have Ghosts"

"Luck And Strange (original Barn Jam)"*

"A Single Spark (Orchestral)"*

"Scattered (Orchestral)"*

Deluxe LP & CD boxsets will be announced in the coming weeks.

All songs Music: David Gilmour. Lyrics: Polly Samson.

Except:

*Music: David Gilmour.

**Music: Mark Tranmer. Lyrics by Roger Quigley.

***Music: David Gilmour. Lyrics: David Gilmour, Charlie Gilmour and Polly Samson.

Produced by David Gilmour and Charlie Andrew

Engineered by Matt Glasbey, Charlie Andrew, David Gilmour and Damon Iddins

Mixed by David Gilmour, Charlie Andrew and Matt Glasbey

Additional engineering by Andy Jackson and Luie Stylianou

"Dark And Velvet Nights" lyric video:

"Dark And Velvet Nights" music video:

"Between Two Points" lyric video:

"The Piper's Call" lyric video:

"The Piper’s Call" music video: