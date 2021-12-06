DAVID LEE ROTH Announces Four New Dates For "The Last Tour... Unless It Isn't" Las Vegas Residency

David Lee Roth has announced four more date for his upcoming Las Vegas residency. The run launches on New Year's Eve at House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay. The new dates include January 14, 15, 21 & 22.

Pre-sale for the new dates stats on December 8 with the pre-sale code: DLRVEGAS. Public on sale is set for December 10. Ticket links for all four shows can be found here.

Speaking with the The Las Vegas Review Journal, Roth announced his retirement in a feature published on October 1.

Roth: "I'm retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement. You've got the news. Share it with the world. "I'm not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows. I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter. I know that when I am in the audience, whether you come out with a ukelele or a marching band, all I ask is you give me everything you've got to give. That's what I did for the last 50 years. I'll give you all I've got to give. It's been an amazing, great run; no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I'll miss y'all. Stay frosty."

Roth's Las Vegas dates:

December 2021

31 - HOB (Sold Out)

January 2022

1 - HOB (Sold Out)

5 - HOB (Sold Out)

7 - HOB (Sold Out)

8 - HOB (Sold Out)

14 - HOB

15 - HOB

21 - HOB

22 - HOB