Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, is back with a new season of his podcast, The Roth Show. Listen to the latest episode below:

Yesterday (Monday, May 13), Roth released a new rendition of "Ain't That Peculiar", a 1965 song recorded by American soul musician Marvin Gaye for the Tamla (Motown) label. Check out Dave's full version, below: