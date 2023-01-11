DAVID LEE ROTH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire January 2020 Las Vegas Residency Show Streaming

YouTube user Robert Moseley has shared video of Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's January 9th, 2020 show at Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues, which was part of his Las Vegas residency. Check out the entire show below, and go to Moseley's VideobobTV channel here

The setlist was as follows:

"You Really Got Me" (The Kinks)

"Big Train"

"Unchained" (Van Halen)

"Fresh Out" (Christone “Kingfish” Ingram)

"Just Like Paradise"

"Dance the Night Away" (Van Halen)

"Runnin' With the Devil" (Van Halen)

"Mean Street" (Van Halen)

"California Girls" (The Beach Boys)

"Ice Cream Man" (John Brim)

"Tobacco Road" (John D. Loudermilk)

"Jamie's Cryin'" (Van Halen)

"Panama" (Van Halen)

"Oh, Pretty Woman" (Roy Orbison)

"Beautiful Girls" (Van Halen)

"Everybody Wants Some" (Van Halen)

"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" (Van Halen)

Encore:

"Just a Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody" (Louis Prima)

"Jump" (Van Halen)