DAVID LEE ROTH Gets Down To VAN HALEN Classic "Dance The Night Away"; Video

David Lee Roth is back with the new video below, featuring a dance routine performed to Van Halen's classic, "Dance The Night Away", originally featured on Van Halen II, the second studio album from the legendary American rock band. Watch the clip below:

Roth recently released the full version of his song, "Red Bull & Pop Tarts". A snippet of the song was featured in an episode of "The Roth Show" back in 2016. Hear the full track below: