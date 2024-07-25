DAVID LEE ROTH - New Video Released For Cover Of GERRY RAFFERTY Classic "Baker Street"

Back in 2016, Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth released an episode of The Roth Show, entitled “One last cup of coffee…”, which included Dave’s cover of Gerry Rafferty’s 1978 hit, “Baker Street”. The Mojo Dojo, "A David Lee Roth Tribute Channel", has now released a new video to accompany the cover.

Animator Ramses Rios states: "If you know by now how much I love that old red bomb of Dave’s, I had to add her to this video. Featuring Daves’s 51’ Merc, illustrated by me. With everything going on in the world today, we all need a little David Lee Roth in our lives to make things better. Enjoy!"