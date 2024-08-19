DAVID LEE ROTH - New Video Released For "Mississippi Power"

The Mojo Dojo has released a new video for David Lee Roth's "Mississippi Power". A message from animator Ramses Rios follows:

"A very rare, but amazing track by David Lee Roth from the YFLM (Your Filthy Little Mouth) album (Non-LP track). It has been around for ages, but not many are aware of this gem the Diamond blessed us with. Dave has always had an incredible bluesy voice, and he hits it out the park every time. Enjoy this track if you have not already heard it. Illustration by myself - a little tip of the hat to the art portrayed on the YFLM booklet (Moon)."