DAVID LEE ROTH Performs STEELY DAN's "My Old School"; Video

Legendary Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, has shared the video below, performing a portion of Steely Dan's "My Old School", featured on the band's 1973 album, Countdown To Ecstasy. Roth's clip features animation by Ramses Rios, TheArtOfRamses.com.

Last month, Roth debuted a new song called “Scotch And Sofa 4”. He had released three teaser clips of the track before unveiling the entire song with vocals. Check it out below: