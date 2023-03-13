DAVID LEE ROTH Releases Cover Of MARVIN GAYE's "Ain't That Peculiar"; Audio

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, has released a new rendition of "Ain't That Peculiar", a 1965 song recorded by American soul musician Marvin Gaye for the Tamla (Motown) label. Check out Roth's new version, below:

Roth recently released another "studio live" recording, this time sharing "Unchained". As with the previously released "studio live" recordings of "Everybody Wants Some" "Dance The Night Away", "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", "Panama", and "You Really Got Me", "Unchained" was recorded in May 2022 at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

Roth is backed on all tracks by Al Estrada (guitar), Ryan Wheeler (bass) and Francis Valentino (drums). Listen to all tracks below: