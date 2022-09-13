DAVID LEE ROTH Releases New "Studio Live" Recording Of VAN HALEN Classic "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love"; Audio

Original Van Halen vocalist, David Lee Roth, has released another "studio live" recording. Listen to this new version of Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love", recorded in May 2022 at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA. The song originally appeared on Van Halen's 1978 self-titled debut album.

Roth's "studio live" version of Van Halen's "Panama", originally featured on the band's 1984 album, can be streamed below: