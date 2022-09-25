DAVID LEE ROTH Releases New "Studio Live" Recording Of VAN HALEN Classic "Dance The Night Away"; Audio

September 25, 2022, 39 minutes ago

news david lee roth van halen hard rock

DAVID LEE ROTH Releases New "Studio Live" Recording Of VAN HALEN Classic "Dance The Night Away"; Audio

Original Van Halen vocalist, David Lee Roth, has released another "studio live" recording. The track was recorded in May 2022 at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA and follows Roth's recent releases of "Panama" and "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" from the same session.

Roth is backed on all three tracks by Al Estrada (guitar), Ryan Wheeler (bass) and Francis Valentino (drums). 

"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

"Panama"



Featured Audio

BEHEMOTH – “Thy Becoming Eternal” (Nuclear Blast)

BEHEMOTH – “Thy Becoming Eternal” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

Latest Reviews