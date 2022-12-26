DAVID LEE ROTH Releases New "Studio Live" Recording Of VAN HALEN Classic "Everybody Wants Some"; Audio

December 26, 2022, 54 minutes ago

news hard rock david lee roth van halen

Original Van Halen vocalist, David Lee Roth, has released another "studio live" recording. As with the previously released "studio live" recordings of "Dance The Night Away", "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", "Panama", and "You Really Got Me", "Everybody Wants Some" was recorded in May 2022 at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

Roth is backed on all four tracks by Al Estrada (guitar), Ryan Wheeler (bass) and Francis Valentino (drums).



