DAVID LEE ROTH Releases New "Studio Live" Recording Of VAN HALEN Classic "You Really Got Me"; Audio

October 13, 2022, 7 minutes ago

news hard rock david lee roth van halen

DAVID LEE ROTH Releases New "Studio Live" Recording Of VAN HALEN Classic "You Really Got Me"; Audio

Original Van Halen vocalist, David Lee Roth, has released another "studio live" recording. As with the previously released "studio live" recordings of "Dance The Night Away", "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", and "Panama", the new recording of "You Really Got Me" was recorded in May 2022 at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

Roth is backed on all four tracks by Al Estrada (guitar), Ryan Wheeler (bass) and Francis Valentino (drums).



Featured Audio

JOE LYNN TURNER – “Belly Of The Beast” (Mascot)

JOE LYNN TURNER – “Belly Of The Beast” (Mascot)

Featured Video

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

Latest Reviews