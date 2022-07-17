DAVID LEE ROTH Responds To Rolling Stone Article Claiming He Called VAN HALEN Fans "Culturally Illiterate" - "I Said That Ed Was Culturally Illiterate"

Rolling Sone published an story earlier this month titled "Inside A Superfan's Secret Friendship With Eddie Van Halen" (found here). Former music journalist Blair R. Fischer opened up about his supposed clandestine five-year correspondence with the guitar legend, and in one portion of the article he claims that Eddie Van Halen trashed frontman David Lee Roth in one emauil, blaming the singer for Van Halen's inability to move forward with writing new music.

Following is a direct excerpt from Fischer's first-person article:

That same day, he (Eddie Van Halen) tells me he “gets riled up because I’m always the one who gets blamed for everything.” Then he eviscerates Roth, or at least that’s how I see it at the time. It’ll prove tame by future standards.

“The reason it took that long for Truth (A Different Kind Of Truth) is Roth, including all the rehashed demos,” he begins. That’s the same reason, he says, the band has “nothing but a live record (2015’s Tokyo Dome Live in Concert) to show for three years downtime.” Roth, he explains, only wants to be onstage doing his “Vaudeville shtick!!” He then says that “Roth is out of his mind” and not at all interested in rock & roll, which makes recording new music a near impossibility. He says Roth only likes “dance music” and “hates bands like AC/DC,” adding that Roth calls that band’s fans “culturally illiterate.”

Roth has since responded to the article with an exclusive quote sent to Van Halen News Desk:

"1. I've always loved AC/DC.

2. I've never said that anyone's audience was culturally illiterate.

I said that Ed was culturally illiterate.

God Bless our Troops."

Roth recently released a new solo song called ”Pointing At The Moon" and the video features a selection of his Roth's artwork. Check out the piano-led ballad below:

Rumours continue to swirl around about a Van Halen tribute tour that is apparently being delayed by Roth and may feature - aside from Michael Anthony and Alex Van Halen - guitarist Joe Satriani and Jason Newsted who recently made comments about a potential tour. Stay tuned for more information.