DAVID LEE ROTH Reveals His Childhood Radio DJ Aspirations - "I Thought WOLFMAN JACK Was Black... I Wanted To Be Black, I Wanted To Be Wolfman"; Audio
April 17, 2023, 59 minutes ago
Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, recently launched a new season of his podcast, The Roth Show. Listen to the latest episode below. You can also listen via Apple, Spotify and all good podast networks, or at davidleeroth.com.
Roth recently released the somewhat bizarre video below, soundtracked by Garth Brooks' #1 country hit from 1990, "Friends In Low Places".