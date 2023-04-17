DAVID LEE ROTH Reveals His Childhood Radio DJ Aspirations - "I Thought WOLFMAN JACK Was Black... I Wanted To Be Black, I Wanted To Be Wolfman"; Audio

April 17, 2023, 59 minutes ago

news hard rock david lee roth van halen

DAVID LEE ROTH Reveals His Childhood Radio DJ Aspirations - "I Thought WOLFMAN JACK Was Black... I Wanted To Be Black, I Wanted To Be Wolfman"; Audio

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, recently launched a new season of his podcast, The Roth Show. Listen to the latest episode below. You can also listen via Apple, Spotify and all good podast networks, or at davidleeroth.com.

Roth recently released the somewhat bizarre video below, soundtracked by Garth Brooks' #1 country hit from 1990, "Friends In Low Places".



Featured Audio

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews