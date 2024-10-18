DAVID LEE ROTH Shares Full Version Of Previously Unreleased Song "Red Bull & Pop Tarts"; Audio

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, has shared the full version of his song, "Red Bull & Pop Tarts". A snippet of the song was featured in an episode of "The Roth Show" back in 2016. Here the full track below:

Roth previously shared the video below, entitled "LA River Yacht Club":

The Mojo Dojo's Ramses Rio recently shared an animated video for David Lee Roth's cover of American folk duo Brewer & Shipley's "Tarkio Road". Check it out below: