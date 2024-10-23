DAVID LEE ROTH Shares "LA River Yacht Club 2" Video

October 23, 2024, an hour ago

news hard rock david lee roth van halen

DAVID LEE ROTH Shares "LA River Yacht Club 2" Video

Earlier this month, Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, shared a video entitled "LA River Yacht Club". Today he's back with new new video, "LA River Yacht Club 2". Watch botch clips below:

"LA River Yacht Club"

"LA River Yacht Club 2":

Roth recently released the full version of his song, "Red Bull & Pop Tarts". A snippet of the song was featured in an episode of "The Roth Show" back in 2016. Hear the full track below:


Featured Video

SANDVEISS - "Standing In The Fire"

SANDVEISS - "Standing In The Fire"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources