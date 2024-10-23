DAVID LEE ROTH Shares "LA River Yacht Club 2" Video

Earlier this month, Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, shared a video entitled "LA River Yacht Club". Today he's back with new new video, "LA River Yacht Club 2". Watch botch clips below:

"LA River Yacht Club"

"LA River Yacht Club 2":

Roth recently released the full version of his song, "Red Bull & Pop Tarts". A snippet of the song was featured in an episode of "The Roth Show" back in 2016. Hear the full track below: