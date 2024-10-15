DAVID LEE ROTH Shares "LA River Yacht Club" Video

With no explanation offered, Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, has shared the video below, entitled "LA River Yacht Club".

The Mojo Dojo's Ramses Rio recently released an animated video for David Lee Roth's cover of American folk duo Brewer & Shipley's "Tarkio Road". Check it out below:

Ramses Rios previously released a video for "Black Sand", featured on the DLR Band album from 1998. Ramses said: "Perhaps one of David Lee Roth’s greatest and most underrated tracks of his solo career, 'Black Sand' from the DLR Album is perfection. Matching the same type of vibe as 'Damn Good', Dave’s smooth voice and lyrical genius paired with Terry Kilgore’s guitar on this track is like combining JD & Coke.

"As you know, I am a die hard DLR fan. To me, DLR is not simply just legendary or my hero, like he is a hero to all. DLR is a lifestyle. My goal is to share my passion I have for illustration/art paired with tracks that many are unfamiliar with from Dave. You could say I’m trying to give a little life to these diamonds in the rough. This is how I became an ultimate fan, by receiving exposure to greatness.

"Just doing my small part in carrying this torch so that you all may enjoy DLR as much as I do."

Ramses also released a new video for Roth's "Mississippi Power".

"A very rare, but amazing track by David Lee Roth from the YFLM (Your Filthy Little Mouth) album (Non-LP track). It has been around for ages, but not many are aware of this gem the Diamond blessed us with. Dave has always had an incredible bluesy voice, and he hits it out the park every time. Enjoy this track if you have not already heard it. Illustration by myself - a little tip of the hat to the art portrayed on the YFLM booklet (Moon)."