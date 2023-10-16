DAVID LEE ROTH Shares Previously Unreleased Song "Manda Bala"; Audio

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, has shared the previously unreleased song, "Manda Bala". Listen below.

"Manda Bala" comes from Roth's 2007 sessions with guitarist John 5, drummer Gregg Bissonette and keyboardist Brett Tuggle, reports Louder Sound, who says, "'Manda Bala' – titled after a Portuguese expression that translates literally as "send a bullet" but is more usually used to mean "go for it!" – is an exuberant acoustic number, which may or may not have been released to coincide with Sammy Hagar's 76th birthday. Who knows? Certainly not us."