DAVID LEE ROTH Shares "Studio Live" Version Of VAN HALEN Classic "Panama"

Original Van Halen vocalist, David Lee Roth, has released a "studio live" version of the Van Halen hit, "Panama", originally featured on the band's 1984 album. Listen below:

Roth previously released a video for his song, "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway". The song was reportedly written about Van Halen, and the video - produced by John 5 and Mike Savage - features never-before-seen photos. Check it out below.

"Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway" features John 5 on guitar, who commented, "I remember being in the studio with Dave cutting this track, it was magic, one of my fondest memories. I've loved Van Halen my whole life and that will never change."