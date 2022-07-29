DAVID LEE ROTH Unearths Never-Before-Seen VAN HALEN Photos In New Video

Original Van Halen vocalist, David Lee Roth, has released a video for his new song, "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway". The song was reportedly written about the band, and the video - produced by John 5 and Mike Savage - features never-before-seen photos. Check it out below.

"Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway" features John 5 on guitar, who commented, "I remember being in the studio with Dave cutting this track, it was magic, one of my fondest memories. I've loved Van Halen my whole life and that will never change."

Roth previously released the solo song, "Pointing At The Moon". The video, found below, features a selection of his own artwork.