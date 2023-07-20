DAVID LEE ROTH Will Rock You; VAN HALEN Singer Shares New Video "Inazuma"
Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, is back with a new new video, titled "Inazuma", and soundtracked by the Queen classic, "We Will Rock You". Watch below:
Roth recently released another of his interpretive dance videos. In the clip below, captioned "Vote For Pedro" , Roth performs a little dance to Jamioroquai's 1999 hit, "Canned Heat".
Note: "Vote For Pedro" is a reference to a campaign slogan in the 2004 cult-classic film, Napoleon Dynamite. It is often used politically or nostalgically.