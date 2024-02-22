DAVID REECE Explains How IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Helped In Land Gig As ACCEPT's Vocalist - "I Couldn't Even Talk, I Was Terrified"; Video

Canada's The Metal Voice recently interviewed former Accept singer, now solo artist David Reece. During the chat, Reece talks about his new studio album Baptized By Fire, as well as how Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson gave his approval for Accept to hire him in the late 80s. Also in the interview, Reece explains how he was considered for Judas Priest when Rob Halford left the band in the 90s. Watch below:

Since the late 80s, David Reece's charismatic voice has enhanced successful albums by Accept, Bangalore Choir, Bonfire and the Sainted Sinners, among others. In addition to this, however, he also continued to focus on his solo career.

As the cover and title Baptized By Fire already suggest, his latest album is significantly "heavier" than its two predecessors. Twelve new songs full of power, mature and varied. One reason for this is certainly his new band lineup. In his adopted home of Italy, he found three highly talented, creative collaborators with whom he was able to work on the songs around the clock. A paradise for a "thoroughbred" musician like Reece.

Baptized By Fire will be released on March 1 via El Puerto Records. The artwork was created by Newton Artworxx.





Tracklisting:

"Enemy Is Me"

"We've Lost The Fight"

"Wrong Move"

"Payback's A Bitch"

"No Rest For The Wicked"

"Twilight of the Gods"

"Seasons Of A Man"

"Closer To God"

"Archbishop Of Anarchy"

"My Heart Burns"

"Acceptance Of Denial"

"Tomorrow Don't Matter Today"

"Enemy Is Me" video:

Tour dates:

March

1 - Route 47 - Fridley, MN

2 - St. Croix Casino - Turtle Lake, WI

April

11 - Karosserifabrikken - Helsingor, Denmark

12 - Backstage Rock Bar - Trollhattan, Sweden

13 - Metal Fest - Husqvarna, Sweden (with Blaze Bailey)

14 - TBA - Helsingborg, Sweden

Lineup:

David Reece – Vocals

Riccardo Demarosi – Bass

Niccolò Savinelli – Guitars

Giovanni Savinelli - Drums

(Photo - Matt Bischof)