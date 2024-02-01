DAVID REECE Releases "Enemy Is Me" Single And Music Video

With the first single, "Enemy Is Me", from his upcoming album Baptized By Fire, David Reece sends a first hint at the musical direction of the new release. Much heavier than its two predecessors. The reviews so far immediately draw comparisons with Accept - which was clear given his musical history - and other heavy metal heavyweights.

David Reece has changed, is more focused, but darker and more aggressive in his songs! But the single is also a foretaste of the outstanding quality of his new band. The three Italians Riccardo Demarosi, Niccolò and Giovanni Savinelli show impressively how "fresh wind" should sound in metal today.

The single is available digitally on all common platforms, here. Watch the video below.

Not much more needs to be said about David Reece. Since the late 80s, his charismatic voice has enhanced successful albums by Accept, Bangalore Choir, Bonfire and the Sainted Sinners, among others. In addition to this, however, he also continued to focus on his solo career.

As the cover and title Baptized By Fire already suggest, his latest album is significantly "heavier" than its two predecessors. Twelve new songs full of power, mature and varied. One reason for this is certainly his new band lineup. In his adopted home of Italy, he found three highly talented, creative collaborators with whom he was able to work on the songs around the clock. A paradise for a "thoroughbred" musician like Reece.

The artwork was created by Newton Artworxx.





Tracklisting:

"Enemy Is Me"

"We've Lost The Fight"

"Wrong Move"

"Payback's A Bitch"

"No Rest For The Wicked"

"Twilight of the Gods"

"Seasons Of A Man"

"Closer To God"

"Archbishop Of Anarchy"

"My Heart Burns"

"Acceptance Of Denial"

"Tomorrow Don't Matter Today"

"Enemy Is Me" video:

Tour dates:

March

1 - Route 47 - Fridley, MN

2 - St. Croix Casino - Turtle Lake, WI

April

11 - Karosserifabrikken - Helsingor, Denmark

12 - Backstage Rock Bar - Trollhattan, Sweden

13 - Metal Fest - Husqvarna, Sweden (with Blaze Bailey)

14 - TBA - Helsingborg, Sweden

Lineup:

David Reece – Vocals

Riccardo Demarosi – Bass

Niccolò Savinelli – Guitars

Giovanni Savinelli - Drums

(Photo - Matt Bischof)