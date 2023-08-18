DAVID REECE's BANGALORE CHOIR – “Back To Life” Music Video Released

The new music video for "Back To Life" from Bangalore Choir is available below.

Singer David Reece adds:

“Greetings BC friends and family! Well as everyone knows we've recorded a new Bangalore Choir record which we felt was way overdue. On Target has been a personal favorite of mine since the inception and I always felt a need to awaken the beast again.

“The record Center Mass was recorded in Italy and produced, mixed and mastered by Riccardo Demarosi who also plays bass on the record.

“The guitars are played by Nicolò Savinelli, Jimi Bell, Martin Kronlund, Mario Percudani and many others. Nello Savinelli is the one driving the nails on drums. Also a special addition was reaching out to the great Ian Mayo who also contributes on the album.

“There's a special ‘If The Good Die Young (We'll Live Forever) Part Two’ on the album which the great Brynn Arens masterfully created. Giles Lavery I must give a shout out to because he's been the rock that makes it roll with me for many years.

“I think we tapped into some of the magic everyone expects from Bangalore Choir and I advise you in advance to Crank it!”

Fronted by former Accept and Bonfire vocalist David Reece, Bangalore Choir emerged in 1991 at the tail end of the 1980s melodic metal movement, instantly impressing the rock press with big choruses, melodic guitar playing and songwriting contributions by Jon Bon Jovi, Aldo Nova and Autograph’s Steve Plunkett.

The new album, Center Mass, was released via Global Rock Records via Cherry Red on July 7, is a direct sequel in style to the classic debut On Target, and is sure to excite fans of the debut album and of the melodic heavy rock genre in general.

David Reece explains: “I am very happy with this brand new Bangalore Choir record, we really went for everything that made the debut the great album that it was, that being loads of harmony vocals, big hooks, and great guitar solos. We also worked really hard on the songs making sure we had only the very best set of tunes for this album.”

The initial pressing comes with an 8-song live CD recorded in Germany in 2022. The album can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Spirit Rider"

"Back To Life"

"I Just Wanna Love You"

"Heat Of The Night"

"Wind At My Back"

"Blame It On Me"

"Back 2 U"

"Downtime With The Devil"

"Without You"

"While Bullets Fly"

"If The Good Die Young Part 2"

"Love Hurts"

CD2:

"Just One Night" (Live In Hamburg)

"Loaded Gun" (Live In Hamburg)

"Slippin' Away" (Live In Hamburg)

"Victim Of The Night" (Live In Hamburg)

"If The Good Die Young" (Live In Hamburg)

"Freight Train Rollin'" (Live In Hamburg)

"Angel In Black" (Live In Hamburg)

"All Or Nothing" (Live In Hamburg)

(Photo - Kommodore Johnsen)