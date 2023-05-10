DAVID REECE's BANGALORE CHOIR To Release Center Mass Album In July

Fronted by former Accept and Bonfire vocalist David Reece, Bangalore Choir emerged in 1991 at the tail end of the 1980s melodic metal movement, instantly impressing the rock press with big choruses, melodic guitar playing and songwriting contributions by Jon Bon Jovi, Aldo Nova and Autograph’s Steve Plunkett.

The new album, Center Mass, to be released via Global Rock Records via Cherry Red on July 7, is a direct sequel in style to the classic debut On Target, and is sure to excite fans of the debut album and of the melodic heavy rock genre in general.

David Reece explains: “I am very happy with this brand new Bangalore Choir record, we really went for everything that made the debut the great album that it was, that being loads of harmony vocals, big hooks, and great guitar solos. We also worked really hard on the songs making sure we had only the very best set of tunes for this album.”

The initial pressing comes with an 8-song live CD recorded in Germany in 2022. The album can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Spirit Rider"

"Back To Life"

"I Just Wanna Love You"

"Heat Of The Night"

"Wind At My Back"

"Blame It On Me"

"Back 2 U"

"Downtime With The Devil"

"Without You"

"While Bullets Fly"

"If The Good Die Young Part 2"

"Love Hurts"

CD2:

"Just One Night" (Live In Hamburg)

"Loaded Gun" (Live In Hamburg)

"Slippin' Away" (Live In Hamburg)

"Victim Of The Night" (Live In Hamburg)

"If The Good Die Young" (Live In Hamburg)

"Freight Train Rollin'" (Live In Hamburg)

"Angel In Black" (Live In Hamburg)

"All Or Nothing" (Live In Hamburg)

(Photo - Kommodore Johnsen)