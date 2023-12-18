DAVID REECE To Release Baptized By Fire Album In March, Followed By Tours Of North America, Europe

David Reece has revealed the cover and tracklisting for his new album, Baptized By Fire, out March 1 via El Puerto Records, followed by an extensive tour through North America and Europe. The exact dates will be released gradually.

The singer says: "The title choice of Baptized By Fire was suggested by a friend in America as we talk about the ongoing efforts in working on new music and the trials that always go along while creating the music, creating a visual to also flow with the music. I have branded David Reece with the Chief and felt the Chief should evolve like each new album I release so working with Ritchie Newton we agreed to give the Chief a new more aggressive look that also goes along with the sound and vibe of this record. I am very excited to share this album through El Puerto Records because it's a natural progression in this journey."

Not much more needs to be said about David Reece. Since the late 80s, his charismatic voice has enhanced successful albums by Accept, Bangalore Choir, Bonfire and the Sainted Sinners, among others. In addition to this, however, he also continued to focus on his solo career.

As the cover and title Baptized By Fire already suggest, his latest album is significantly "heavier" than its two predecessors. Twelve new songs full of power, mature and varied. One reason for this is certainly his new band lineup. In his adopted home of Italy, he found three highly talented, creative collaborators with whom he was able to work on the songs around the clock. A paradise for a "thoroughbred" musician like Reece.

The artwork was created by Newton Artworxx.





Tracklisting:

"Enemy Is Me"

"We've Lost The Fight"

"Wrong Move"

"Payback's A Bitch"

"No Rest For The Wicked"

"Twilight of the Gods"

"Seasons Of A Man"

"Closer To God"

"Archbishop Of Anarchy"

"My Heart Burns"

"Acceptance Of Denial"

"Tomorrow Don't Matter Today"

Confirmed tour dates:

January

13 - Jonny's Lion Cave - Trubbach, Switzerland

March

1 - Route 47 - Fridley, MN

2 - St. Croix Casino - Turtle Lake, WI

April

11 - Karosserifabrikken - Helsingor, Denmark

12 - Backstage Rock Bar - Trollhattan, Sweden

13 - Metal Fest - Husqvarna, Sweden (with Blaze Bailey)

Lineup:

David Reece – Vocals

Riccardo Demarosi – Bass

Niccolò Savinelli – Guitars

Giovanni Savinelli - Drums