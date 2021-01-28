DAVID WOIRHAYE - WMG Vet Who Defended LED ZEPPELIN In "Stairway To Heaven" Copyright Case Named EVP And Global CFO Of Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music, the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group, today named David Woirhaye as the company’s new EVP and Global CFO, effectively immediately. In his new role, he’ll report into Guy Moot, Co-Chair and CEO and Carianne Marshall, Co-Chair and COO. In partnership with Warner Chappell’s leadership team, Woirhaye will be focused on providing financial guidance and support to the global business in order to maximize growth.

Moot and Marshall shared: “We’re delighted to welcome David to our Warner Chappell family. As we continue to grow our global business and find new opportunities to super-serve our songwriters, his background and deep knowledge of the music industry and catalog management will be a huge asset for us. We’re looking forward to working together and continuing to make the best financial decisions for our business and our songwriters.”

Woirhaye added: “Warner Chappell has built a truly global and collaborative company with a forward-thinking culture to drive value for its songwriters. I’m extremely excited to join such a talented team and look forward to helping expand these efforts even more. I also want to thank Guy, Carianne, Eric Levin and Steve Cooper, along with the rest of the Warner Music Group executive team, for this incredible opportunity.”

A talented music and finance executive, Woirhaye originally joined Warner Music Group in 2005. He spent the last five years as SVP, CFO Rhino Entertainment and Global Catalog Management at WMG, where most notably he defended Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” in federal court. He also supported the label’s legendary catalogs of iconic artists and bands, including Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Grateful Dead, Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. In his role as CFO at Rhino, he helped steer the company through intense deal negotiations and established a strong financial infrastructure that accelerated growth, among other responsibilities.

(Photo - David Woirhaye)