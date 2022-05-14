DAWN OF ASHES - Official Video For "EDMR" Single Available

Los Angeles-based industrial metal band Dawn Of Ashes have unveiled the highly anticipated, intensely graphic official music video for their single "EMDR". Completely NSFW, with disturbing imagery as analogies for the all-encompassing and often contradictory experiences of severe trauma patients, "EMDR" is not for the faint of heart, but serves as a uniquely explicit glimpse into a mind struggling to achieve balance and acceptance beyond suffering. "EMDR" is the lead single from the band's recently released and critically acclaimed new LP, Scars of the Broken, available physically and digitally through Artoffact Records.

Frontman Kristof Bathory: "The story behind the music video 'EMDR' is about a trauma victim undergoing EMDR therapy. She slips into a nightmare and is tormented by a trauma spirit in a sexual and disturbing way. She ends up being possessed by the spirit and eventually becomes that what she fears most.”

Tracklist:

"(Descending) Torn Inside"

"Love is Asphyxiation"

"The Despondent Hole"

"EMDR"

"Bane of Your Existence"

"(Limbo) Numb"

"It Comes in Waves"

"Heart Beats Cold"

"Turn It Shallow"

"Scars of the Broken"

"The Antidote"

"(Ascending) Catharsis"

"EDMR"