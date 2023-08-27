DAWN OF ASHES Unveil “Heart Wrapped In Suicide” Lyric Video

LA based dark industrial metal band Dawn Of Ashes continues their sonic exploration of extreme depression and mental illness with their newest single, “Heart Wrapped In Suicide”. The track was mixed by frontman Kristof Bathory with Angel, Crowe, and Brendin Ross (who also mastered), and is the first single off of the band's upcoming album, Reopening The Scars, release date TBD via Artoffact Records.

“The latest single, ‘Heart Wrapped In Suicide’, describes the process of mental suffering. Sometimes when all hope is gone. People drift towards suicide. Obsessed with internal conflict from some outside source. The mind and heart gets clouded with depression, anxiety, and despair. A voice tells us that the only way out is to end everything.” - Kristof Bathory

The lyric video for “Heart Wrapped In Suicide” can be seen below.

Purchase / stream “Heart Wrapped In Suicide” at this location.