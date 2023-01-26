DAWN OF OUROBOROS Announce New Album Velvet Incandescence; Lead Single / Video "Rise From Disillusion" Available Now

Oakland, CA blackened progressive metal band Dawn Of Ouroboros will release their second album, Velvet Incandescence, on April 21st via Prosthetic Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Alongside the album announcement, Dawn Of Ouroboros has unveiled the lead single and accompanying music video, "Rise From Disillusion".

Speaking on the announcement and premiere, Dawn Of Ouroboros' Tony Thomas (guitar / synths) comments: "We are happy to reveal the first song, 'Rise From Dissolution', from our upcoming album. We hope to have developed on our brand of harsh beauty. Bringing emotionally aggressive genre-bending metal mixed with plenty of dynamics."

Invigorated by the response to their 2020 debut album The Art Of Morphology, Dawn Of Ouroboros came together in November 2021 to commence recording of Velvet Incandescence, once again opting to team up with Nick Loiacono at Fang Studios in San Mateo, CA for recording and mixing, before being mastered by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Oathbreaker, Bosse De Nage) at The Atomic Garden Studio. Placing an emphasis on melody and feel above technical virtuosity, Velvet Incandescence’s eight tracks revel in sanguine triumph both musically and lyrically.

Album highlights "Rise From Disillusion" and "Iron Whispers" both rise and fall with a beguilingly ethereal quality, thanks to additional vocals provided in the form of a choir. Elsewhere, precise and calculated bursts of tremolo picking and resplendent lead guitar from both Thomas and Ian Baker (Red Rot) coalesce in dizzying fashion on "Testudines". Rhythmically bolstered by the talents of David Scanlon (Deliria) on bass and Ron Bertrand (Botanist, Red Rot) on drums, album closer "Velvet Moon" musically encompasses Velvet Incandescence’s dual nature of serenity and volatility.

Both lyrically and vocally, Dawn Of Ouroboros’ Chelsea Murphy interfuses a deeply personal approach with the cosmic and universally human need for healing and a feeling of home across the album’s 46 minute runtime, with tactful hope and heart at the forefront of all things over solemnity and resignation. The thematic melding of the universal and personal is conveyed in arresting fashion by album cover artist Jilly Colbert at Manfish Inc.

Tracklisting:

"Healing Grounds"

"Testudines"

"Iron Whispers"

"Levitating Pacifics"

"Rise From Disillusion"

"Castigation"

"Cephalopodic Void"

"Velvet Moon"

In live news, catch Dawn Of Ouroboros live on their Velvet Incandescence album release tour with special guest Ashbringer. Confirmed venues are as listed:

April

21 - Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA

22 - Supply and Demand - Los Angeles, CA

23 - Til Two Club - San Diego, CA

24 - Yucca - Phoenix, AZ

25 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - The Shredder - Boise, ID

27 - The Plaid Pig - Tacoma, WA

28 - Substation - Seattle, WA

29 - Mano Oculta - Portland, OR