DAWN OF SOLACE Feat. WOLFHEART Mastermind TUOMAS SAUKKONEN Announce Flames Of Perdition Album

On January 24, 2020, more than a decade after its predecessor The Darkness, Finnish death and gothic doom metal icon Tuomas Saukkonen returned with Waves, his sophomore solo-album under the flag of Dawn Of Solace. Praised by fans and critics alike as one of the best albums of the year, the release and the band's resurrection raised high hopes that it won't be another 14 long years until a new full-length is out. Today, the composer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer announced the release of Flames Of Perdition, the third studio album by Dawn Of Solace, out on November 12 via German label Noble Demon. Pre-save the album here.

"Past year has dug a hole in the soul when all touring was stopped and the whole music business suddenly stood still" Tuomas Saukkonen states. "As a proper Fin you either dig yourself out of it or aim deeper. Never stand still! I did not and wrote a new Dawn Of Solace album inspired by that void and loss."

On Flames Of Perdition, Dawn Of Solace takes listeners on a memorable journey full of electrifying melancholy that evokes profound sadness, a musical trip of incomparable emotion and despair. More news and tunes to follow in the weeks ahead.